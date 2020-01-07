Harold William Tribble, 94, of Cynthiana, Ky., and formerly of Slippery Rock, passed away on Jan. 3, 2020, at his residence in Cynthiana.
He was born Feb. 16, 1925, in Warren, Pa., to Walter Windsor Tribble and Martha Ann Hofer Tribble.
He graduated from Warren High School in 1943.
He married Vivian Idella Diehl on April 12, 1946. They were married 73 years until her recent death on Nov. 3, 2019.
Harold was a World War II, U.S. Army Air Force veteran and a member of the American Legion of Slippery Rock.
Harold worked as a millwright and in the maintenance department at Armco of Butler.
He had been a member of Harmony Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Harrisville, and the D.A. Veterans.
Survivors include a daughter, Diann Anderson of Cynthiana, Ky.; a son, David L. (Norma) Tribble of Mount Carmel, Tenn; a sister, Lauretta Saul of Sarasota, Fla.; a brother, Robert Lewis Covert of San Antonio, Texas; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Vivian; his son, Russell Robert Tribble; a son-in-law, David Anderson; a daughter-in-law, Marsha Tribble; and a sister, Evelyn Nagle.
TRIBBLE - The family of Harold William Tribble, who died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 3 p.m. Saturday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle Road, Slippery Rock.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home with the Rev. Jeff Jones, pastor of Harmony Presbyterian Church, presiding.
Interment will be in Harmony Cemetery, Harrisville.
Full military honors will be observed at the conclusion of the service on Saturday.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 7, 2020