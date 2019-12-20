Harriett Winters, 94, of Saxonburg, formerly of Airport Road, Penn Township, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at the Orchards of Saxonburg.
She was born Nov. 24, 1925, in Penn Township, and was the daughter of the late John David and Hattie Elizabeth (Walker) Winters.
Harriett had been a bank teller and supervisor.
Surviving are four nieces, Consuello (Gene) Sheller of Pennsylvania, Cynthia (Dan) Johnson of Arizona, Linda (Bill) Cummings of Pennsylvania and Susan Hartnor of Pennsylvania; and her close friend, Tammy Bruni.
Harriett was preceded in death by her sisters, Nellie, Pauline and Grace; and her brothers, Chester, Dale, and an infant brother, Claire Eugene; and her nephew, Robert Kennedy.
WINTERS - A private service and burial for Harriett Winters, who died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, will be held in South Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Young Funeral Home, Butler.
Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 20, 2019