Harry D. Reigh, 75, of Butler, passed away July 24, 2020, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 29, 1944, in Greensburg, and was the son of the late Lawrence G. Reigh and Ivy (Carmichael) J. Reigh.
Harry attended Hempfield High School and graduated in 1963. He worked for Diamond National in California, then Wise Business Forms for 35 years where he retired in 2009. Following his retirement, he worked at Walmart.
He was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served during the Vietnam War.
Harry is survived by his loving spouse, Patricia (Gosnell) Reigh, whom he married on Aug. 11, 1975; three sons, Christopher (Samantha) Reigh of Butler, Douglas Reigh of East Butler and Jesse (Kelly) Reigh of Butler; three granddaughters, Abigail, Heidi and Celeste Reigh; one grandson, Austin Reigh: two sisters, Casandra Bosch of West Newton, Pa., and Carol Demosky of Latrobe, Pa.; six nieces; and one nephew.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Chuck and Kenneth Reigh.
REIGH - A memorial service for Harry D. Reigh, who died July 24, 2020, will be held at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the Butler Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, Pa., 16053, Wounded Warrior Project, 600 River Ave., Suite 400, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15212.
Arrangements are being handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North Street, Butler.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.




Published in Butler Eagle on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Miller Funeral Home
124 E North St
Butler, PA 16001
724-287-3706
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
