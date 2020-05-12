Harry E. Spohn
Harry E. Spohn passed peacefully May 10, 2020, at the age of 80. He was a resident of Cranberry Township.
Harry was the loving husband of Janet (Heinlein) Spohn.
He was also the beloved father of Erik and Kenneth Spohn; loving brother of Joseph, Thomas, Ralph (Karen), William, Larry (Ruth Ann) and Robert (Wendy) Spohn; and the grandfather of Journey Karenbauer.
He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
SPOHN - Due to Covid-19, in person funeral services will be limited, but a live-streamed service for Harry E. Spohn, who died Sunday, May 10, 2020, will be available at 11 a.m. Thursday. Remembrances can be left and the service viewed at www.sperlingfuneral.com on Harry's obituary page.
A public celebration of Harry's life will take place at a future date.
The family requests memorial donations to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 10301 Walters Road, Allison Park.
Services were entrusted to Sperling Funeral Home, McCandless Township.


Published in Butler Eagle on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
17
Service
11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Sperling Funeral Home, Inc.
700 Blazier Drive
Wexford, PA 15090
(724) 933-9200
