Harry F. Duke, 67, of East Butler passed away Friday morning, Oct. 11, 2019, surrounded by his family at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.

Born April 14, 1952, in Butler, he was a son of the late Harry and Katherine (Bandura) Duke.

He was baptized at S.S. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

Harry retired from Magnetics after 43 years.

He took great pride in the upkeep of his lawn and home. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, gardening, and he loved to take his 1969 GTX to car shows. He was a fan of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He was the past fire chief of the East Butler Volunteer Fire Department, of which he was a member. He was also a member of the Happy Hunters Club.

He is survived by a brother, Dave (Katie) Duke of East Butler; and a sister, Rose Ann (Dean) Raith of Butler. He loved his nephews, David (Ashley) Duke of Mars and Brad (Jim) Duke of Pittsburgh. He is also survived by numerous cousins.

His stepfamily members include Heather (Mike) Strobel, D.J. (Marlee) and grandchildren Maverick and Leah Osche, all of Butler, Christy (Matt) Hobie and Xavier Bartoe of Petrolia, and Paula (Neil) Ethan and Colton Drushel of Butler.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Katherine; his fiancée, Renae; and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family wishes to extend their thanks to all the family and friends, and special friend, Kathleen, for all of your thoughts, prayers, and visits during his illness. All of the doctors, nurses, aides and staff at AGH. Butler Ambulance, Karns City Rescue and East Butler Ambulance Service for his transportation. A huge thanks to AGH, Butler Memorial Hospital, Sunnyview, Chicora Medical Center and especially Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot, for all the special care you provided for Harry during his last days. May God bless you and keep you!

DUKE - A Celebration of Life for Harry F. Duke, who died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the East Butler Fire Hall, 2nd floor.

Arrangements completed by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.



