Harry F. Neese, 68, of Kittanning, formerly of Mars, passed away Sept. 30, 2019, at Armstrong Memorial Hospital in Kittanning.
Born April 25, 1951, in Butler, he was the son of the late Cloy and Agnes McKeon Neese.
He was a graduate of Mars High School.
Harry had worked as a truck driver for several different trucking companies.
He is survived by three children, Justin, Ashley and Bradley, and four grandchildren, all of Phoenix, Ariz.
He is also survived by his sisters, Connie (Ronald) Taylor of Adams Township, and Judy Hibbs of Tarentum; and a brother, Andrew (Doreen) Neese of Evans City.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Kenny.
NEESE - Arrangements for Harry F. Neese, who died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, are private and are under the direction of McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 16, 2019