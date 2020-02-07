Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry J. Graham. View Sign Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Send Flowers Obituary

Harry J. Graham, 77, of Butler passed away at 11:25 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital after a long bout with cancer.

Born June 20, 1942, in Butler, he was the son of Harry George Graham and Loretta Stutz Graham.

He was a lifelong resident of Butler and a self-employed painting contractor and was the owner and operator of A.B.C. Painting Co. He had been an insurance broker in Western Pennsylvania and Northwest Virginia for 20 years, before starting his painting company.

Harry was a 1960 graduate of Butler High School and he had completed the Life Under-Writing Training Council.

He was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church of Butler. He belonged to AARP.

Mr. Graham was an avid reader, enjoyed fishing and was a sports enthusiast. He also loved to sing and belonged to The ACTS Chorus.

Surviving is his life partner, Janny V. Kilgore.

He also leaves his loving daughter, Sharon L. (Dave) Mowry of Memphis, Tenn.; two other daughters, Claudia and Paula; one son, Scott; one stepson, Tim Kilgore of Butler; one stepdaughter, Heidi (Tod) Horner of Slippery Rock; 11 grandchildren; one sister, Marion Mariacher of New Castle; one brother, Richard J. (Mary) Graham of Butler; a number of nieces and nephews; and a number of great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandchild.

GRAHAM - Per his wishes, there will be no public visitation or services for Harry J. Graham, who died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.

Private burial took place at St. Peter Catholic Cemetery.

Arrangements were handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Peter Catholic Church, 127 Franklin St., Butler, PA 16001.

Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 7, 2020

