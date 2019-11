Harry W. "Zip" Johnson Jr., 76, of Winfield Township passed away peacefully Saturday at his home.Zip was born May 8, 1943, in Kittanning, a son of the late Genevieve (Yockey) and Harry W. Johnson Sr.He worked as a die setter at Associated Ceramics & Technology in Sarver for 35 years, retiring in 2005.Zip recently was a school bus driver for special needs children with the W.L. Roenigk Co.Zip enjoyed riding his motorcycle, traveling, hunting, fishing, going out to eat and spending time with his family.Zip is survived by his wife of 52 years, Alma F. (Hill) Johnson; his daughter, Candy Sue, and Frank Huck of Pittsburgh; and his son, Robin Scott Johnson, and his fiancée, Tina Koss Johnson, both of Fenelton; his grandchildren, Lauren and Maxwell Huck; his step-grandchildren, Kenneth and Jennifer Koss, Whitney Webber, and Mykala Lipscomb; and his sister, Esther Benington of Worthington.JOHNSON - Family and friends of Harry W. "Zip" Johnson Jr., who died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the Redmond Funeral Home, 5245 High St., Freeport.Funeral service will follow the visitation at 7 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Adam Clever officiating.Burial will be at the Lawn Haven Burial Estates in Worthington.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, .To send a condolence visit, www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com