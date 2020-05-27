Harry L. "Short" Griffiths, 90, of East Brady, Sugarcreek Township, Armstrong County, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday morning, May 26, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Harry was born on June 2, 1929, in Frogtown near Kaylor. He was the son of the late Lester and L. Mae McElhaney Griffiths.
He attended public school in Kittanning.
He was a lifetime member at St. Paul Community Church in Sugarcreek Township, where he was baptized as an infant. He was a deacon and served on the church consistory. Short served on the church's cemetery board and was the cemetery sexton for many years. He was a founding member of the Alamo Squares and a founding member of the Frogtown Wildlife Club.
Short enjoyed traveling, driving his car to livestock auctions, farm shows and meeting with his friends for breakfast.
In his earlier years, Harry worked as a logger at Kissinger Mills and also in the area's limestone and coal mines. He retired in 1992 from Witco in Petrolia, following many years of service.
Harry was preceded in death by his wife, Doris I. Olcus Griffiths, whom he married at St. Paul's Church on Sept. 10, 1949. Mrs. Griffiths passed away Aug. 12, 2013.
Surviving are three children, William Griffiths and his wife, Linda, Willis Griffiths and his wife, Kay, and Linda Guntrum and her husband, William, all of Chicora; seven grandchildren, Eric Griffiths and his wife, Sarah, and Heather Powers of Chicora, Melissa Mechling and her husband, Nathan, of Butler, Bradley Griffiths of Chicora, Theresa Davis and her husband, Joe, of Templeton, Alison Belles and her husband, Jimmy, of Shelocta, and Curtis Guntrum and his wife, Megan, of Chicora; 18 great-grandchildren, Justin and Luke Davis, Kaiden and Cambree Powers, Katelyn Bronder, Matthew, Joshua and Emily Griffiths, Brooklyn and Bria Belles, Micaiah Matson, Hannah, Ethan, Hilary and Owen Mechling, and Callie, Mascen and Cassius Guntrum; a sister-in-law, Marian McKenzie of Chicora; as well as a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents and wife, Harry was preceded in death by a brother, Clyde W. Griffiths; and a number of brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
GRIFFITHS - Family and close friends of Harry L. "Short" Griffiths, who died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, will be received from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at Hile Funeral Home of Chicora, 339 Chicora Fenelton Road, Chicora.
A funeral service will follow at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Samuel Swick, family friend and United Church of Christ pastor, officiating.
Interment will be beside his wife at Oak Grove Cemetery, Sugarcreek Township, Armstrong County.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 27, 2020.