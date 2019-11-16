Harry Leland Hays of UPMC Cranberry Place, formerly of Zelienople and Renfrew, died peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, from end stage renal disease with complications.
Harry was born July 15, 1944, to Ruth Hartung Hays and Leland S. Hays of Renfrew.
Harry was employed by the railroad and later as a caregiver for his mother.
He enjoyed gardening, motorcycling, listening to gospel music, and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He will be sadly missed by family and friends.
HAYS - A private graveside service for Harry Leland Hays, who died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, will be held at the Old Union Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 116 E. Main St., Evans City.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019