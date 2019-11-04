Harry R. Stadelmyer, 61, of Middlesex Township, Valencia, passed away Saturday afternoon in the comfort of his home with his loving family at his side.
Born Nov. 15, 1957, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of Mildred Henn Stadelmyer and the late Henry R. "Hank" Stadelmyer.
Harry was a CNC programmer for Polycycle of Robinson Township.
He enjoyed woodworking, cooking, beekeeping and golf. An avid guitarist, he played with the band Artifact.
Surviving are his wife, Deborah "Debe" Mogielski Stadelmyer, who he married March 1, 1986; his daughter, Chrissy M. Stadelmyer of Middlesex Township; his sons, Brandon Stadelmyer (Samantha) of Seven Fields and Justin Stadelmyer (Lauren) of Columbus, Ohio; his mother, Mildred Henn Stadelmyer of Gibsonia; his brother, David Stadelmyer (Gianna) of Fredericksburg, Va.; and also his nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Debbie Wolf.
STADELMYER - Friends of Harry R. Stadelmyer, who died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Ferdinand's Church. Please meet at the church.
Memorials may be made to the Pittsburgh Foundation, 5 PPG Place, Suite 250, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 4, 2019