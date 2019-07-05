Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry Richard Stock Sr.. View Sign Service Information Smith Funeral Home Inc 1778 Perry Hwy Volant , PA 16156 (724)-748-4685 Visitation 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM Smith Funeral Home Inc 1778 Perry Hwy Volant , PA 16156 View Map Service 1:00 PM Smith Funeral Home Inc 1778 Perry Hwy Volant , PA 16156 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Harry Richard Stock Sr., 92, of Eastbrook Harlansburg Road, New Castle, passed away on Tuesday morning at Shenango Presbyterian Senior Care.

Harry was born on Sept. 25, 1926, in Dover, Ohio, and was the son of the late William John and Myrtle Eleanor Freeman Stock.

He married Doris A. Litzenberg on July 15, 1950, and she preceded him in death on May 24, 2019.

Harry retired from Penn Power, now known as First Energy, as a district manager of the Zelienople district.

He was a World War II U.S. Army combat veteran, who had served in the Pacific Theater.

Harry was also a member of the Lodge of the Craft 433 F&AM New Castle.

Harry was a civil engineer, a deputy warden for the Pennsylvania Game Commissioner, a carver, artist, gun maker, farmer and a life member of the NRA.

Survivors include one son, Harry Richard Stock Jr. (Yvonne) of Harlansburg; three daughters, Carey Jayne (Tom) Cowher of Harlansburg, Margaret E. (Tim) Havranek of New Castle, and Tammy J. (Wally) Sines of Poland, Ohio; 12 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Cynthia L. Orelli; four sisters, Annabelle McGilvray, Patricia Jane Dunn, Irene Nicholson and Dorothy Enterline; and a brother, William E. Stock.

STOCK - Visitation for Harry Richard Stock Sr., who died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Saturday at Smith Funeral Home, 1778 Perry Highway, Volant. Pastor Ronald Mounts of the Highland Church of God will officiate.

Interment will be in Volant Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the NRA.











