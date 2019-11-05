Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry W. "Zip" Johnson Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Harry W. "Zip" Johnson Jr., 76, of Winfield Township passed away on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, peacefully, at his home.

Zip was born in Kittanning on May 8, 1943, and was the son of the late Genevieve (Yockey) and Harry W. Johnson Sr.

He worked as a die setter at Associated Ceramics & Technology Inc. in Sarver, for 35 years, retiring in 2005. Since retiring, he was a school bus driver for special-needs children with the W.L. Roenigk Co.

Harry enjoyed riding his motorcycle, traveling, hunting, fishing, going out to eat, and spending time with his family.

Harry is survived by his wife of 52 years, Alma F. (Hill) Johnson.

He is also survived by his daughter, Candy Sue and Frank Huck of Pittsburgh; his son, Robin Scott Johnson and his fiancée, Tina Koss Johnson, both of Fenelton; his grandchildren, Lauren and Maxwell Huck; his stepgrandchildren, Kenneth and Jennifer Koss, Whitney Weber and Mykaela Lipscomb; and his sister, Esther Bevington of Worthington.

JOHNSON - Family and friends of Harry W. "Zip" Johnson Jr., who died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in Redmond Funeral Home, 5245 High St., Freeport.

A funeral service will follow the visitation at 7 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Adam Clever officiating.

Burial will be held in Lawn Haven Burial Estates in Worthington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or at

To send a condolence, visit



