Harvey Bernard Swigart, 83, of Craigsville, Worthington, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.
He was born Dec. 24, 1935, in West Franklin Township, and was a son of the late Paul and Norma (Davis) Swigart. He was a lifelong resident of Craigsville.
Harvey worked as a laborer and machine operator at Tile Plant in Laird's Crossing and the Kittanning Brickyard.
He was a U.S. Army veteran, spending over a year serving in Korea.
Harvey is survived by his wife of 56 years, J. Grace Swigart; a stepson, F. David Cushey of Worthington; a son, John (Lois) Swigart, of Butler; a daughter, Terri (Tony) Casillo of Auburn, Mass.; a brother, Edward (Nell) Swigart of Worthington; his sisters, Shirley Rupp and Marcia Trulick, both of Worthington; a brother-in-law, Bob Simpson of Indiana, Pa; his sisters-in-law, Lulu Belle Bauldoff of Worthington, and Twila White of Sarasota, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Harvey was preceded in death by his brother, Harold Swigart; a sister, Iradell Simpson; a daughter, Judith Swigart; his brothers-in-law, John Rupp and Mike Trulick; and a daughter-in-law, Joann Cushey.
SWIGART - Friends of Harvey Bernard Swigart, who died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home, 119 Bear St., Worthington.
Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with the Rev. Theodore Edwards officiating.
Interment will be in Worthington Presbyterian Cemetery on Cherry Street.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Harvey's honor to the USO, the American Red Cross, or a .
For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 25, 2019