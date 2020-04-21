Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harvey Chalmer "John" Pflugh. View Sign Service Information Edward L Raisley Funeral Home 387 Main St. Prospect , PA 16052 (724)-865-2442 Send Flowers Obituary

Harvey "John" Chalmer Pflugh, 88, of Butler, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at UPMC Passavant Hospital with his family by his side.

Born June 11, 1931, in Franklin Township, he was the son of the late Chalmer and Dorothy Flinner Pflugh.

He was a longtime faithful member of Mount Chestnut Presbyterian Church, where he enjoyed serving on the church session along with other committees.

He was a proud U.S. Air Force veteran, who served in the late 1950s, and was a member of the Harrisville American Legion Post 852.

Harvey will be remembered for being a friendly gentleman, who loved his community and enjoyed talking with family, friends, neighbors and children.

During his life, he enjoyed working on his family farm and other farms. He also worked at Butler Packing, the former Pullman Standard, Walsh Equipment, Franklin Township, and was a longtime bus driver for various companies.

He was elected for multiple terms as a Franklin Township supervisor, where he was the road crew foreman. He was active on the planning commission committee, enjoyed going to monthly meetings, and belonged to the Butler County Township Association.

Harvey was currently working for STA Bus Co. He started his career as a bus driver and lately had been working as a bus monitor. He enjoyed all of the friendships he made along the way, especially the bonds with the Oesterling family and Dean.

He is survived by his family, John H. Pflugh of Canfield, Ohio, David L. (Sheri) Pflugh, and James W. Pflugh of Brownsville, Pa.; his grandchildren, Alissa (Cody) Conway and Sean Kelty; and a sister.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie "Kay" Pflugh, whom he married Dec. 29, 1961, and who passed away Dec. 4, 2012; one brother; and one sister.

PFLUGH - Due to the known health concerns, private visitation and funeral service for Harvey "John" Chalmer Pflugh, who died Sunday, April 19, 2020, will be held at Edward L. Raisley Funeral Home, 387 Main St., Prospect.

Graveside services will be held at noon Friday at Greenlawn Burial Estates, Mount Chestnut, with his church pastor, Ron Schermerhorn officiating.

The family and pastor are planning a memorial service in the near future to be held at Mount Chestnut Presbyterian Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mount Chestnut Presbyterian Church, 727 W. Old Route 422, Butler, PA 16001.

