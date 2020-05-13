Harvey Erich Gumto
Harvey Erich Gumto, 79, of Renfrew, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Clearwater, Fla.
A full obituary will follow soon.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and are being handled by Young Funeral Home, Butler.
Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on May 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Young Funeral Home
127 West Jefferson St
Butler, PA 16001
724-283-3333
