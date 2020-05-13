Harvey Erich Gumto, 79, of Renfrew, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Clearwater, Fla.
A full obituary will follow soon.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and are being handled by Young Funeral Home, Butler.
www.youngfuneralhomes.com
Published in Butler Eagle on May 13, 2020.