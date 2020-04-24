Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harvey Gilbert Texter. View Sign Service Information Young Funeral Home 127 West Jefferson St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Harvey Gilbert Texter, just shy of 84 years young, of Cranberry Township, formerly of Boyers, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

Harvey was born on May 10, 1936, in Venango County, and was the son of the late Harvey Franklin Texter and Zethina Rose Wilson Texter.

Harvey was honored to have achieved the 32nd Degree of the Northern Masonic Jurisdiction of the Scottish Rite of New Castle and was a member of the Freemasons of the Grove City, Masonic Lodge 603.

He was a lifetime member of the Marion Township Volunteer Fire Department and the president of the organization when it added emergency medical services in the 1970s.

Harvey was also an active member of St. Alphonsus and Epiphany Catholic Churches in Boyers.

Quite the athlete in his day, Harvey loved spending his time on the baseball diamond, even winning the 1955 Butler County Junior League Championship, one of his proudest moments.

Most of all, Harvey loved watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren participate in sports, dance and cheerleading. There wasn't an athletic field that Harvey didn't love to be at and there wasn't anyone cheering louder for the players than him!

Surviving are his loving daughter, Judith (Alex) Zedreck-Gonzalez of Allison Park; two grandchildren, Courtney (Eric) Proie of Mars, and Colin (Erin) Zedreck of New Castle; two great-grandchildren, Eric and Alexandra Proie; three great-granddogs, Mia and Milo Zedreck and Bruno Proie; along with his numerous furry friends at Berkley Creek Labradors; his sisters, Patsy (Mike) Greenert and Elaine (Dave) Shook, both of Eau Claire; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

He was especially grateful for the messages and calls from his niece, Priscilla Simmons and nephews/godsons, Greg (Michelle) Fitzingo and Kirby (Courtney Burgoon) Fitzingo.

Harvey was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Mary Frances "Tootsie" Fitzingo Texter; his sister, Roseanna Karenbauer; and his brother, Eugene Texter.

Harvey's family knows he was also met by showers of wet kisses from his many loyal dogs, led by his favorites, fox dog, King; doberman, Apache;, and Shih Tzu, Louie.

Harvey's fun-loving and generous character is evident by the numerous lifelong friends and dear neighbors that he gathered throughout his years.

TEXTER - Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial celebration of life for Harvey Gilbert Texter, who died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, will take place during the summer.

Arrangements were handled by Young Funeral Home, Butler.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Marion Township Volunteer Fire Co., P.O. Box 136, Boyers, PA 16020.

