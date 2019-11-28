Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hayden E. Rice Jr.. View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 (724)-452-8005 Visitation 8:30 AM - 9:30 AM Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Gregory Roman Catholic Church 2 W. Beaver St. Zelienople , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Hayden E. Rice Jr., 96, formerly of Fombell, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 while under the care of Northview Estates in Ellwood City.

Born Aug. 9, 1923, in Lanett, Ala., he was the son of the late Hayden E. Rice, Sr. and Lillian Rocmore Rice.

Hayden proudly served in the U.S. Army as a machine-gunner during World War II in Papua New Guinea.

He worked for more than 38 years for the Herman Corporation, where he traveled extensively and was honored to meet Mother Teresa during that time.

He was a member of St. Gregory Roman Catholic Church in Zelienople.

Hayden was a 70-year member of the Zelienople American Legion, where he served as chairman of the blood drive, and donated blood many times.

He was also a past president of the Zelienople Sportsmen's Club.

Hayden enjoyed spending his winters in Florida. He loved golfing and bowling, especially in the couple's league with his wife, Margaret. Above all, he was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 73 years, Margaret Demertz Rice, whom he married March 2, 1946; his children, Mary (Tim) Milligan of Freedom, Cynthia (Bill) Moncrief of Fombell, Margaret "Peggy" (Walter) Panko of Camp Hill, Colleen (Fred) Bermudez of Surprise, Ariz., and H. Brian (Ann Long, fiancée) Rice of Cranberry Township; his son-in-law, David Dindinger; 13 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Hayden was preceded in death by his daughter, Paula Dindinger; his brother, Calvin F. Rice; and his sister, Uldine Whaley.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Northview Estates for the kindness, compassion and support they provided over the years.

RICE - Friends and family of Hayden E. Rice Jr., who died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, will be received 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

Following visitation, a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Gregory Roman Catholic Church, 2 W. Beaver St., Zelienople.

Hayden will be laid to rest with military honors at the Zelienople Community Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his honor to the Blind Association of Butler County, 322 N. Cedar St., Butler, Pa., 16001, or to the , 320 Bilmar Drive., Pittsburgh, Pa., 15205.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at







