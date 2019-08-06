Hazel E. "Snookie" Caldwell of Grove City formerly of Evans City passed away peacefully on Sunday evening following a lengthy illness.
Hazel was born Jan. 16, 1931, in Evans City, to Charles and Margaret Caldwell.
She was raised in the Protestant faith.
Hazel was a graduate of Evans City High School.
Most of her life she worked as a secretary.
She was a member of the Women's Auxiliary of the Evans City Fire Department and the Order of the Eastern Star.
She is survived by her brother, Ernest Caldwell of Evans City; and several nieces and nephews.
CALDWELL - Private family services will be held for Hazel E. "Snookie" Caldwell, who died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
Burial will follow in Evans City Cemetery.
Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home, 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City.
Please visit www.cunninghamfhgc.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 6, 2019