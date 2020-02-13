Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hazel Heimann. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Hazel Heimann, 91, of Cranberry Township passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

She was born on Jan. 5, 1929, in Pittsburgh, and was the daughter of the late Clifford and Helen (Bryan) Clay.

Hazel was a very kind- hearted and loving woman. Family always came first. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She truly cherished those moments with her family. Hazel will be deeply missed by all her family and friends.

Left to cherish her memory are her two children, Steven Robert Heimann and Barbara Meyer (John); five grandchildren, Heather Mattson, Nicole Workmann (Jon), Jason Meyer (Mandi), Cliff Meyer (Casandra) and Andy Meyer (Sarah); 15 great-grandchildren, Brittany Mattson, Hailey Jo Mattson, Kylie Workmann, Kira Workmann, Ben Meyer, Kassie Meyer, Emily Meyer, Sara Meyer, Jessica Meyer, Evva Meyer, Bentley Meyer, Dawson Meyer, Lillie Cancelliere, Luke Cancelliere and Olivia Meyer; and her sister, Betty Miller.

In addition to her parents, Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, Rudolph Heimann; and her brother, Ed Clay.

HEIMANN - Funeral arrangements for Hazel Heimann, who died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, were held privately at Eloise B. Kyper Funeral Home, 2702 Mount Royal Blvd., Glenshaw.

