Hazel Joann Matthias, 80, of Harrisville passed away Friday at Orchard Manor Nursing Home in Grove City following an eight-year illness.
She was born in Butler on April 3, 1939, to Henry J. Bowser and Hazel Marie Nicholas Bowser.
Hazel married Theodore James Matthias on Aug. 11, 1961.
She was a registered nurse whose career began in Butler before moving to Bashline Hospital and later United Community Hospital in Grove City. She retired as a nurse from United Community Hospital in 2001.
She had attended Wayside Community Church.
She enjoyed gardening, cooking, reading, doing volunteer work in the community, swimming in her pool and, most of all, spending time with her grandchildren.
Hazel is survived by her husband, Theodore, at home; her son, James Michael (Michelle) Matthias of Grove City; her daughter, Donna M. (Randy) Davies of Mercer; four grandchildren, Kelsey N. Davies, Nicholas R. Davies, Samantha R. Matthias and Zachary M. Matthias.
Hazel was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Ruth Wright; and her three brothers, Earl, Glenn and Jim Bowser.
MATTHIAS - Family of Hazel Joann Matthias, who died Friday, April 12, 2019, will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Smith Funeral Home, with Pastor Lester Rowan of the Wayside Community Church presiding.
Interment will be in Prairie Cemetery, Harrisville.
Memorial Contributions may be given to - Greater PA Chapter - Pittsburgh; 1100 Liberty Ave. Suite E 201; Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 15, 2019