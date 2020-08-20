Hazel M. Creeks Boliver, 102, of Richland Township, passed away on Aug. 19, 2020.
She was born on April 8, 1918, in Bakerstown, and was the daughter of the late Norman and Carrie Carlile Creeks.
She was the beloved wife of the late Louis E. Boliver.
She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Charles, Jack and Norman Creeks; and three infant sisters, her twin Helen, and Marion and Martha Creeks.
She was the loving mother of Thomas (Mary Ann) Boliver of Gibsonia, and Bruce (Tracy) Boliver of Grove City; and the grandmother of Kimberly (Eric) Long, Bethany (Kris) Kotouch, and Craig Boliver.
Hazel was the oldest baptized member of the First Presbyterian Church of Bakerstown, where she was active as a deacon and taught Sunday school for many years.
She was a 1936 graduate of Zelienople High School, and Grace Martin Secretarial School in Pittsburgh.
She worked for many years in the X-ray department at Allegheny General Hospital, and was a member of the North Hills Chapter 595 AARP.
Hazel and her late husband, Louis, enjoyed traveling throughout the United States as well as overseas.
BOLIVER - There will be no viewing for Hazel M. Creeks Boliver, who died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.
Private burial will be held in Allegheny County Memorial Park.
Arrangements are being handled by Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bakerstown.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Barnabas Hospice or a charity of choice
