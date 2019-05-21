Hazel Paulette Riddile, 76, of Butler passed away on Sunday at Butler Memorial Hospital.
She was born May 11, 1943, in Nashville, Tenn., and was the daughter of the late Ernest Sims and the late Lovenia Nell Sims.
Hazel was as a homemaker and mother.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church.
Hazel loved vacations and going to casinos. She enjoyed country music.
She loved working at Stanley's Bakery and Peter's Chocolate.
Hazel is survived by her husband of 53 years, Jesse R. Riddile; one son, Jesse Ray (Jean) Riddile Jr. of Pittsburgh; two daughters, Kimberly Sue (Jeff Heyl) Riddile of Pittsburgh, and Loretta Anne (Patrick Buckley) Riddile of Niles, Ohio; four grandchildren, Evan Riddile, Hailey Riddile, Krissy Riddile and Kevin Riddile; and two sisters, Elaine Johnson of Tennessee, and Virginia Kay Crawford of Galveston, Texas.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Ernest "Uncle Bud" Paul Sims; and one sister, Carolyn Ann Barkley.
RIDDILE - Friends of Hazel Paulette Riddile, who died Sunday, May 19, 2019, will be received from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
A funeral service will be held following the visitation at 1 p.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church, 200 E. North St., Butler, with Pastor Barbara Stoehr officiating.
Burial will take place in Butler County Memorial Park.
Memorials are suggested to the , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 21, 2019