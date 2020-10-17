Heath E. Jacobs, 31, of Clinton passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, after a courageous eight-year battle with cancer.
He was born June 8, 1989, in Waynesburg, the son of James and Tracey Jacobs.
Heath was a 2007 Summa Cum Laude graduate of Waynesburg Central High School. He also attained the level of Eagle Scout with Troop 1280.
Heath attended The Pennsylvania State University at University Park and graduated in 2012 with a Bachelor of Science in petroleum and natural gas engineering and a minor in global business strategies.
He was employed by Chevron as a D & C intern in 2010, at Covington, La., and in 2011 at Midland, Texas. From 2012 to the present, he worked for Chevron Appalachian Mountain Business Unit as a drill site manager, drilling engineer, performance analyst and completion engineer. His strong work ethic, dedication and passion toward his job was evident through his earned certifications, achievements and many contributions within the company.
Heath enjoyed growing up on a farm. He liked the outdoors, especially skiing, golfing, hunting and traveling, but most importantly, he put his family first and loved spending time with them.
On Oct. 17, 2015, he married Ashley Jacox, who brought out the best in him. Heath was a wonderful and loving husband, father, son and brother.
In addition to his parents, he leaves behind a loving family, his wife, Ashley Jacobs; two children, Liam and Jackson Jacobs; his brother and sister, Cameron and Danielle Jacobs; his grandmother, Velma Jacobs; and a loving extended family, his in-laws, David and Sharon Jacox and their sons, Ben and Nick Jacox of Butler.
Heath's favorite quote to live by was:
"Once more into the fray
Into the last good fight I'll ever know
Live and Die on this day
Live and Die on this day"
- The Grey
JACOBS - All services will be private for Heath E. Jacobs, who died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.
Arrangements are under the direction of Copeland Funeral Home, Coraopolis.
In his honor, donations can be made to Pittsburgh Cure Sarcoma at www.pittsburghcuresarcoma.org
, or to https://www.gofundme.com
/f/qjrnc-jacobs-family?utm_medium=more & utm_source=customer & utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet & pc_code=null & rcid=ab718a66187f465abe2a39309ab2b5be.
Condolences may be directed to Copeland Funeral Home and Cremation Services at the Coraopolis location through www.copelandfuneralhomes.com
.