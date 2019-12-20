|
Helen A. Grence, 92, of Butler passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born May 26, 1927, in Jefferson Township, she was a daughter of the late John J. and Marie F. Gillespie Kriley.
She was a homemaker.
She was a member of St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church.
Helen is survived by one son, Leonard A. Grence of Butler; two brothers, the Rev. Victor Kriley, O.F.M. Cap., of Saxonburg, and John A. Kriley of Butler; five sisters, Aline Goodrich and her husband, Paul, of Florida, Mary Carbin and her husband, Victor, of Saxonburg, Pearl Kocher of Butler, Sister Frances Marie Kriley, C.D.P., of Pittsburgh, and Rita Snyder and her husband, Duke, of Cabot; three sisters-in-law, Laura Jean Kriley of Cabot, Patricia Kriley of Butler, and Carol Grence of Butler; and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Grence, who passed away Feb. 10, 2001. The couple married July 16, 1966.
She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Floyd Kriley, Leonard Kriley and Adrian Kriley; one sister, Eva Mae Kriley; two sisters-in-law, Nancy Kriley and Kay Baranowski; and four brothers-in-law, Frank Kocher, John Pavlek, James Grence and Leonard Baranowski.
GRENCE - Friends of Helen A. Grence, who died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Monday at St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church, 125 Buttercup Road, Meridian, with Father Kevin Fazio officiating.
Burial will take place in St. Michael's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 146 N. Monroe St., Butler, PA 16001.
For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 20, 2019
