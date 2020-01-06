Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen B. Pierce. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Helen B. Pierce, 84, of Harmony passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, while under the care of Quality Life Services in Mercer.

Born March 11, 1935, in Ellwood City, she was the daughter of the late Oscar Burry and Marjorie Wright Burry.

Helen was a 1954 graduate of Lincoln High School in Ellwood City. She graduated from Geneva College in Beaver Falls with a bachelor's degree in elementary education.

Helen was a well-loved elementary school teacher, grades one and two, at Connoquenessing Valley Elementary School over two separate stints.

Helen enjoyed gardening and she dearly loved watching the birds she fed at home. She loved teddy bears, but was less enamored by the real thing, which destroyed her bird feeders. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.

Helen leaves behind to cherish her memory her two sons, James (Karen) Pierce of Harrisville, and Jeffrey (Angela) Pierce of Ellwood City; 11 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; her sister, Dorothy Gallagher of New Brighton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, David, whom she married on June 18, 1960; and her daughter, Julie Speicher.

PIERCE - Friends of Helen B. Pierce, who died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

Additional visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at noon Saturday at Camp Run United Presbyterian Church, 489 Church Road, Harmony, with the Rev. James Swanson officiating.

Helen will be laid to rest at Camp Run United Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in Helen's honor to Camp Run United Presbyterian Church.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



