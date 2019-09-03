Butler Eagle

Helen C. Balouris (1927 - 2019)
Service Information
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA
15237
(412)-367-3100
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
985 Providence Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
985 Providence Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
985 Providence Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
985 Providence Blvd.
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Obituary
Helen C. Balouris, 92, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on Saturday.
She was born July 3, 1927, in Braddock, to Christ and Maria Stambolis.
Helen is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years, Anthony Balouris.
She is also survived by her children, Dr. Christ (Kathy) Balouris, Paula (Gerri) Valliant, Presvytera Maria (the Rev. Philemon) Patitsas, Dr. Constantine (Diane) Balouris, Dr. Sondra Balouris (Dr. Clifford Brubaker) and Athena (Munish) Grover, as well as a nephew, Christos Georgiou from Greece, who lived with the family for many years.
Helen is also survived by her 15 grandchildren, Marielena, Antonios, Yanni, Eleni, Maria, Alexandra, Anna, Nicholas, Eleni, Markella, Anthony, Elaina, Demetrios, Nicholas and Chrysanthi, three great-grandchildren, Georgiana, Maria and Nikolas; and a large extended family of nieces and nephews, both here and in Greece.
She also is survived by her sister, Theodora Stambolis.
A lifelong Pittsburgh Pirates fan, Helen was known for her engaging personality, elegant style, and unwavering love and devotion to her family. She helped her husband, Anthony, with the family business, the Bellevue Restaurant, for 38 years.
An active member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, Helen was involved with many of the philanthropic, social and community activities of the parish.
In her later years, she worked at Balouris Eye Center, where her pleasant voice and cheerful disposition touched patients and staff.
Helen was preceded in death by her daughter, Alexandra; her brothers, Angelo and Gus Stambolis; and her sisters, Sophia Libbos and Alice Tzanetakos.
A special thanks to her caregivers, Katina and Robin.
BALOURIS - Friends of Helen C. Balouris, who died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, were received from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday and will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 985 Providence Blvd., Pittsburgh.
Arrangements by Simon Funeral Home, Pittsburgh.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Holy Trinity Capital Campaign Fund.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 3, 2019
