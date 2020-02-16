Guest Book View Sign Service Information Fox Funeral Home 410 W. Main St Saxonburg , PA 16056 (724)-352-1133 Viewing 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Fox Funeral Home 410 W. Main St Saxonburg , PA 16056 View Map Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Fox Funeral Home 410 W. Main St Saxonburg , PA 16056 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 PM St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church Cabot , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Helen (Denny) Cypher, 107, passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, under the care of Concordia Hospice in Cabot.



Helen was born on Sept. 5, 1912, on the family farm in Winfield Township to Flavius Denny and Salina (Clowes) Denny.



Helen graduated from Slippery Rock Normal School with a teaching certificate in 1932. She taught in a one room school in Rattigan, then West Winfield, and finally Winfield Elementary, spanning 41 years. She retired from South Butler School District on July 1, 1975.



She was married to Philip Eugene Cypher of Marwood on June 6, 1938, at St. Joseph Church in Cabot. Her husband was drafted into the Army in Sept. 1943, and was badly injured during the Northern Apennine Campaign near Bologna, Italy. Helen traveled to Georgia by train several times with her infant son to visit Phil during his rehabilitation.



Helen was always busy working with her church, St. Joseph, in Cabot, and the American Legion Auxiliary of Saxonburg.



She loved baking, especially her cinnamon sweet rolls for which she acquired a large following. She was the church organist for many years and was involved in the Christian Mothers. Helen was called on frequently to contribute historical information for the Winfield Township area. Though she had not done it for many years, she loved fishing, especially while vacationing in Canada.



Helen was preceded in death by her husband; her siblings, Willis, John, Elizabeth and Ruth; and her grandson, Philip Todd Cypher, an Iraqi War Veteran.



Helen is survived by her two children, Philip Dennis (Barbara) Cypher, and Sandra (Joseph) Grau; five grandchildren, Joseph and Philip Grau of Midlothian, Va., Terry (Doug) Rihl of Springfield, Va., Annette (Eric) Kowalski of Castle Shannon, Pa., and Sarah (Erin Lopez) Cypher, of Cotati, Calif.; Helen also leaves eight great-grandchildren, Megan Grau, Cory (Lauren) Kowalski, Stephanie (Ken) Staley, Patrick (Maddie) Rihl, Perry (Melissa) Rihl, Grace Rihl, Jared and Philip Edward Cypher; and three great-great-grandchildren, Lily and Luke Rihl, and Hudson Staley.



CYPHER - Viewing for Helen (Denny) Cypher, who died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, will be held 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main Street, Saxonburg.



A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Cabot, with Father Ward Stakem, OFM Cap. officiating.



Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Herman, Pa.



Helen (Denny) Cypher, 107, passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, under the care of Concordia Hospice in Cabot.Helen was born on Sept. 5, 1912, on the family farm in Winfield Township to Flavius Denny and Salina (Clowes) Denny.Helen graduated from Slippery Rock Normal School with a teaching certificate in 1932. She taught in a one room school in Rattigan, then West Winfield, and finally Winfield Elementary, spanning 41 years. She retired from South Butler School District on July 1, 1975.She was married to Philip Eugene Cypher of Marwood on June 6, 1938, at St. Joseph Church in Cabot. Her husband was drafted into the Army in Sept. 1943, and was badly injured during the Northern Apennine Campaign near Bologna, Italy. Helen traveled to Georgia by train several times with her infant son to visit Phil during his rehabilitation.Helen was always busy working with her church, St. Joseph, in Cabot, and the American Legion Auxiliary of Saxonburg.She loved baking, especially her cinnamon sweet rolls for which she acquired a large following. She was the church organist for many years and was involved in the Christian Mothers. Helen was called on frequently to contribute historical information for the Winfield Township area. Though she had not done it for many years, she loved fishing, especially while vacationing in Canada.Helen was preceded in death by her husband; her siblings, Willis, John, Elizabeth and Ruth; and her grandson, Philip Todd Cypher, an Iraqi War Veteran.Helen is survived by her two children, Philip Dennis (Barbara) Cypher, and Sandra (Joseph) Grau; five grandchildren, Joseph and Philip Grau of Midlothian, Va., Terry (Doug) Rihl of Springfield, Va., Annette (Eric) Kowalski of Castle Shannon, Pa., and Sarah (Erin Lopez) Cypher, of Cotati, Calif.; Helen also leaves eight great-grandchildren, Megan Grau, Cory (Lauren) Kowalski, Stephanie (Ken) Staley, Patrick (Maddie) Rihl, Perry (Melissa) Rihl, Grace Rihl, Jared and Philip Edward Cypher; and three great-great-grandchildren, Lily and Luke Rihl, and Hudson Staley.CYPHER - Viewing for Helen (Denny) Cypher, who died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, will be held 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main Street, Saxonburg.A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Cabot, with Father Ward Stakem, OFM Cap. officiating.Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Herman, Pa. Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close