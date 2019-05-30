Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Dunlap. View Sign Service Information Cunningham Funeral Home - New Castle 2429 Wilmington Road New Castle , PA 16105 (724)-658-4511 Send Flowers Obituary

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Helen Dunlap, our loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, sister, aunt, and a friend to all, whose lives she touched. Helen passed on Tuesday.

Born May 29, 1924, in Eldorado, a small community outside of Bruin, she was raised there and was a farm girl at heart. Gardening was one of her passions.

As a housewife, she loved to cook, and was skilled with a crochet hook in her hand and also a needle for quilting.

Most of all, she loved her family and instilled in them strong values that have served them well.

She will be dearly missed and will be "forever in our hearts."

Helen was the beloved mother of Joyce (Russell) Wimer and Sandra Dunlap, and the proud grandmother of Andrew Wimer.

She is survived by her sister, Marie Hopper; and several nieces and nephews.

Helen was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband, James "Gene" Dunlap, whom she married on April 28, 1951; her parents, Charles and Mary (Smith) Geortz; and her brothers, Earl (Lucille) Geortz, Clair (Leah) Geortz, Lawrence Geortz and Dale Geortz.

DUNLAP - Visitation for Helen Dunlap, who died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturdayat R. Cunningham Funeral Home and Crematory, 2429 Wilmington Road, New Castle.

A funeral service will be held immediately following visitation at 5 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Mark Goswick of New Virginia United Methodist Church officiating.

Burial will be in Mount Hermon Cemetery.

Online condolences may be offered at



