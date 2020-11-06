1/1
Helen E. Geibel
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen E. Geibel, 93, of Butler passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Chicora Medical Center.

Born March 19, 1927, in New Kensington, she was a daughter of the late William and Elizabeth (Swearingen) Murdick.

She worked at the Butler, Kittanning and New Castle Beauty schools as an instructor, and the Management of Hair Clinic for over 30 years.

She enjoyed baking pies, cooking, flowers and especially spending time with her family.

She was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in Butler.

Surviving are her daughter, Donna Marie (James) King of Rimersburg; her son, William P. (Joyce) Geibel of Butler; three grandchildren, Tim (Tracy) King of Moon Township, Matt (Linda) King of Cranberry Township, and Stephanie (Dave) Thompson of Saxonburg; two great-grandchildren, Morgan Pryer and Joshua Thompson; four brothers, Carl (Sally) Murdick of Butler, Roy (Joan) Murdick of Export, Pa., Grant (Joann) Murdick of Arizona, and Ira (Sharon) Murdick of Butler; two sisters, Doris Bowser of Butler, and Pauline (John) Guthrie of Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul J. Geibel Jr., who passed away March 30, 1999; her brothers, Earl and Dale Murdick; and a sister, Naomi Cockroft.

GEIBEL - Visitation and funeral services are private for Helen E. Geibel, who died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Butler.

Arrangements are being completed by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

Due to current mandates and restrictions, everyone attending is to respect social distancing, and provide and wear a facial covering.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Geibel Funeral Home
201 E Cunningham St
Butler, PA 16001
7242872123
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved