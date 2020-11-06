Helen E. Geibel, 93, of Butler passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Chicora Medical Center.
Born March 19, 1927, in New Kensington, she was a daughter of the late William and Elizabeth (Swearingen) Murdick.
She worked at the Butler, Kittanning and New Castle Beauty schools as an instructor, and the Management of Hair Clinic for over 30 years.
She enjoyed baking pies, cooking, flowers and especially spending time with her family.
She was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in Butler.
Surviving are her daughter, Donna Marie (James) King of Rimersburg; her son, William P. (Joyce) Geibel of Butler; three grandchildren, Tim (Tracy) King of Moon Township, Matt (Linda) King of Cranberry Township, and Stephanie (Dave) Thompson of Saxonburg; two great-grandchildren, Morgan Pryer and Joshua Thompson; four brothers, Carl (Sally) Murdick of Butler, Roy (Joan) Murdick of Export, Pa., Grant (Joann) Murdick of Arizona, and Ira (Sharon) Murdick of Butler; two sisters, Doris Bowser of Butler, and Pauline (John) Guthrie of Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul J. Geibel Jr., who passed away March 30, 1999; her brothers, Earl and Dale Murdick; and a sister, Naomi Cockroft.
GEIBEL - Visitation and funeral services are private for Helen E. Geibel, who died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.
Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Butler.
Arrangements are being completed by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
Due to current mandates and restrictions, everyone attending is to respect social distancing, and provide and wear a facial covering.
