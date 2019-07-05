Helen E. Reesman, 84, of Freeport passed away on Wednesday while in the company of her family at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Butler.
Helen was born Jan. 1, 1935, in Erie. She was the daughter of the late Bertha May Ward.
Helen was the widow of Charles "Bud" Reesman, who passed away in 1997.
Helen was a wonderful mother and homemaker. She enjoyed playing bingo, baking cookies, scrapbooking and spending time with her family. Helen also enjoyed traveling on a number of missionary trips over the years.
Helen is survived by her three daughters, Helen Norris of Butler, Susan and Chad Bargerstock of Buffalo Township, and Marsha and Samuel Enlich of Freeport; her three sons, Kenneth and Sharon Snyder Sr. of Franklinton, N.C., Floyd Snyder and Sis Paygo of Templeton, and Lloyd Snyder of Rimersburg; her brother, James Erb of Ohio; and her stepsister, Martha Thompson of Nevada.
She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Helen was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathleen Snyder Boroski; her grandson, Kenneth Snyder Jr.; her brothers, Paul and Charles Erb; and her stepfather, Sedrick Heim.
REESMAN - Family and friends of Helen E. Reesman, who died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Redmond Funeral Home, 524 High St., Freeport.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with the Rev. Matthew Kail of Muddy Creek Presbyterian Church of Butler officiating.
Burial will be held in Freeport Cemetery in Freeport.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 107 Sunnyview Circle, Butler, PA 16001.
To send a condolence visit, www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 5, 2019