Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706

Helen G. Knauer, 102, of Butler passed away Dec. 20, 2019, at Newhaven Court at Clearview.

She was born July 17, 1917, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late George Brookhart and the late Bessie P. Johnston Brookhart.

Helen worked as a tipstaff at the Butler Courthouse for 14 years, retiring in 1996. She then went to work for the Clerk of Courts at the Butler County Courthouse, retiring on Oct. 13, 2017, at the age of 100.

Helen was a former member of Armco Country Club, former member of Elks Auxiliary, and former member of the Armco Bowling League. She was a member of the A.A.R.P. and was an avid bridge player.

Helen was a member of Hill United Presbyterian Church.

Helen is survived by her one daughter, Joanne Heim of Butler; one son, Robert B. Knauer of Renfrew; seven grandchildren, Patti (Brad) Amos of Pittsburgh, Robin (Victor) Whann of Butler, Robert David Knauer (fiancée - Lisa Blackwell) of Renfrew, Jeffrey (Amy) Knauer of Butler, Michele (Scott) Hull of Buffalo, N.Y., JB (Leslie) Burns of Medina, Ohio, and Michael (Sheri) Burns of Medina, Ohio; 13 great-grandchildren, Austin Amos, Bailey McGloin, Madison Amos, Jacob Whann, Nicholas Whann, Danielle Peffer, Lindsey Hull, Kelsey Burns, Laney Burns, Joshua Burns, Allie Burns, Adam Knauer and Evan Knauer; great-great-grandchildren, Marshall McGloin and Riley Peffer; one son-in-law, James (Nancy) Burns of Medina, Ohio; one daughter-in-law, Edna Mae Knauer of Butler; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bertrand H. Knauer, who passed away on Aug. 31, 1975; one daughter, Nancy Burns; one son, Bertram H. Knauer; one grandson, Tom Heim; three sisters, Mary Elizabeth Weaver, Virginia Davis and Ruth Brookhart; two brothers, George Brookhart and Dick Brookhart; one daughter-in-law, Norma J. Knauer; and one son-in-law, John Heim.

KNAUER - Friends of Helen G. Knauer, who died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Hill United Presbyterian Church, 501 Second St. Butler, with Pastor Leigh Benish, officiating.

Burial will take place in Butler County Memorial Park.

Memorial donations can be made to the donor's favorite charity.

Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 23, 2019

