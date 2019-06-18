Helen Habay Carney McElhinny, 95, of Evans City, formerly of Gibsonia, passed away the evening of June 8 in Elmcroft of Saxonburg. Born Sept. 9, 1923, in West Deer Township, she was one of 12 children of the late Charles and Cecelia Bobonich Habay. Helen was a member of St. Matthias Catholic Church in Evans City, which has now joined with St. Gregory Catholic Church in Zelienople. During World War II, she was employed as a welder at American Bridge in Ambridge, building LST ships. After raising her five children, she later worked as an assembler at Mine Safety Appliances at the Evans City location. She was well-known as an excellent and creative cook and baker. She was an avid reader. Helen enjoyed watching and feeding birds at her home, and could identify them by their songs. She was a supporter of the American Civil Liberties Union and an informed voter, who missed very few elections in her life. She is survived by four children, Eric (Diane) Carney of Cordova, Tenn., Michael (Donna) Carney of Elizabeth Township, Karen Carney of Pittsburgh, and Deborah Carney of Youngstown, Ohio; three stepchildren, Ann (Salvatore) Dino of Canonsburg, Joyce (Regis) Pascuzzi of Baden, and Beth McElhinny of Evans City; eight grandchildren, Monica Carney of Cordova, Tenn., Luke (Traci) Berkopec of Gibsonia, Taylor (Patrick) Stewart of Washington, Allison (Brad) Allegre of Washington, Lydia Berkopec of Evans City, Hayley Dino of Alexandria, Va., Bethany Carney (Andrew) Thibideau of Austin, Texas, and Patrick Pascuzzi of Baden; four great-grandchildren, Alexis Petronsky, Olivia and Jacob Berkopec and Parker Stewart; two brothers, Steve Habay of Fox Chapel and Joseph Habay of South Lyon, Mich.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Paul R. “Spike” McElhinny, whom she married May 25, 1974, and who died Dec. 2, 2016; one daughter, Alena Carney; one stepson, Paul McElhinny Jr.; six brothers, Charles Jr., George, Mike, Johnnie, Frank and Harry; and three sisters, Mary Peruzzi, Julia McCoy and Nancy Bonnie.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Elmcroft, Grane Hospice and Right At Home, for their kind and loving care.

MCELHINNY — Family and friends of Helen McElhinny, who died Saturday, June 8, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at A. Carl Kinsey-Ronald N. Volz Funeral Home, 328 W. Main St., Evans City.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with the Rev. Robert Titus officiating.

If desired, the family has suggested memorial donations be made to the Evans City Food Cupboard, 202 Van Buren St., Evans City, PA 16033. Additional information may be obtained at www.kinsey-volzfuneralhome.com.