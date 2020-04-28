Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Holoboski. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Holoboski, 97, of Butler, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, while under the care of the Orchards of Saxonburg and Hope Hospice.

Born Feb. 10, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Mike and Eva Mudrick.

She was married to Stanley Holoboski until he passed in 2003.

She was the sister Eva Bilowick and the late Mary Setnar, Jaye Chereson, Ann Chereson, Mike Mudrick, Nick Mudrick, Frank Mudrick and Peter Mudrick.

She is survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

She was a registered nurse and worked in Michigan and Florida, until she retired and moved back to Butler. She also worked as a crane operator at Armco in her early years.

She attended St. John Byzantine Catholic Church and served on many committees.

The family would like to thank the Orchards of Saxonburg and Hope Hospice for their wonderful care of Helen.

HOLOBOSKI - Funeral services and burial for Helen Holoboski, who died Thursday, April 23, 2020, were held at Greenlawn Burial Estates.

Arrangements were handled by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. John Byzantine Catholic Church, 105 Kohler Ave., Lyndora, PA 16045, or Hope Hospice, 3356 Babcock Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit



