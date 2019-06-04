Helen J. Burka, 90, of Lyndora passed away on Saturday at St. John Specialty Care in Mars.
Born Nov. 9, 1928, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late John Homa and Katherine Homa.
Helen was a homemaker and was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Lyndora.
She is survived by her four daughters, Karen (Phil) Wearden of Utah, Debbie (Ron) Lehman of Lyndora, Diane (Bill) Wolensky of Butler and Cindy (Jeff) Pavlik of Butler; three sons, Daniel Burka of Butler, Tim (Sherry) Burka of Lyndora and Ron (Stacy) Burka of Butler; 15 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Burka, whom she married on Aug. 31, 1947, and who died Dec. 25, 1999; two brothers; and four sisters.
BURKA - According to her wishes, there will not be a visitation for Helen J. Burka, who died Saturday, June 1, 2019.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday at Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Lyndora. The Rev. Paisius McGrath will officiate.
Interment will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements by Geibel Funeral Home, Butler.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 4, 2019