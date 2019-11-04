Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Joan (Leitem) Covert. View Sign Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Joan (Leitem) Covert, 78, of Chicora passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

She was born June 11, 1941, in Butler, to the late John Leitem and the late Genevieve Brandt Leitem.

Helen was a homemaker and retired from Sears.

Before her marriage, she worked at the lunch counter of Murphy's, Du-Co Ceramics and Magnetics.

Helen was a lifelong member of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, a member of the Chicora Moose, the Rubber Dolls Stamping Group, Precious Stones bowling league, and she enjoyed many years being a member of The Double D Misfits horse riding club.

In addition to the joy of horseback riding, she enjoyed camping, rubber stamping, quilting, skiing, and she was a skilled seamstress.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Thomas A. Covert of Chicora; three sons, John (Rita) Covert of Eau Claire, Benjamin (Leasa) Covert of Chicora and Bernard (Jody) Covert of Chicora; one daughter, Nadine (James) Neff of Chicora; one brother, Francis (Hope) Leitem of Linesville; two sisters, Hilda (Harvey) Melchert of Plum and Rose (Thomas) Steighner of Chicora; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, John (Jack) Leitem, David Leitem and Leo Leitem; and one sister, Catherine Fallen.

COVERT - Friends of Helen Joan (Leitem) Covert, who died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

Christian funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon Wednesday, Nov. 6, at St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, 127 Franklin St., Butler, with the Rev. Matthew McClain officiating. Please everyone meet at the church.

Burial will take place at the St. Joseph Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205

