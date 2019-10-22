Helen K. Russo, 82, of Butler, formerly of Lyndora passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.
Born Feb. 8, 1937, in Lyndora, she was a daughter of the late John Gombos and Mary (Grystar) Gombos.
Helen was a graduate of Butler High School and was a longtime resident of Lyndora.
She worked for the Butler Area School District as a cafeteria monitor and then worked for Magnetics in East Butler.
She was a member of St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church, was an active bowler for many years in numerous leagues, one of which was the Jolly Girls League, which she bowled with for more than 20 years. After her retirement, she served on the Butler County Bureau of Elections in Lyndora.
Surviving are her daughters, Kathleen (Jon) Bard of Butler, and Teresa Cypher of Holly Springs, N.C.; four granddaughters, Kendra Russo, Meghan McAnallen, Erica Weikert and Allison Bard; two great-grandsons, Benjamin Weikert and Maddox McAnallen; and her cat, Sweetie.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas Russo; and her sister, Maryann Nodge and her longtime companion, Carl Brenen.
RUSSO - Friends of Helen K. Russo, who died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 128 N. McKean St., Butler.
Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum of Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be sent to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053, or to the National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 22, 2019