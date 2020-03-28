Helen L. DiTullio, 95, of Butler, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born in 1925, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Harry and Julia (Fantala) Fields.
Helen had worked as a welder during World War II. She then worked for various retail stores in the Butler area, with her last position as a greeter at Walmart.
She was a member of St. Andrew Roman Catholic Church in Center Township.
Helen was the beloved mother of Sandra L. Maker.
She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Helen was preceded in death by her loving husband, Anthony J. DiTullio, who passed away March 11, 2008; her daughter, Dianne J. Maker, who passed away Jan. 14, 2016; two brothers; and six sisters.
Helen's family would like to offer a warm thank you to Grane Hospice, Sunnyview, and especially the staff and nurses of the Cardinal Floor.
DITULLIO - All services and inurnment will be held privately for Helen L. DiTullio, who died Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Arrangements were handled by SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020