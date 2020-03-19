Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen L. Martin. View Sign Service Information Cunningham Funeral Home - Grove City 306 Bessemer Ave. Grove City , PA 16127 (724)-458-7790 Funeral service 11:00 AM Cunningham Funeral Home, Inc. (PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICE) 306 Bessemer Ave. Grove City , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Helen L. Martin, a resident for 32 years of North Liberty Road, Grove City, passed away on Wednesday afternoon, March 18, 2020. She was 92.

Helen was born April 9, 1927, in Murrinsville, Butler County, and was the oldest of 13 children to Norman L. and Verda Mae (Sloan) VanDyke.

She married Oliver Eugene "Gene" Martin on Dec. 5, 1944, and together they raised five children in the Barkeyville area.

Helen drove a school bus for Victory and Grove City Area Schools.

She was an avid bowler, belonging to a Grove City Bowl-o-Drome League for over 40 years.

Helen was a member of Grace United Methodist Church.

Survivors include, five children, Richard Martin and his fiancée, Barb Fleeger, of Grove City, Connie Peffer of Grove City, Alma Jacobs of Mebane, N.C., Shirley Isenberg and her husband, William, of Slippery Rock, and Pauline Blakley and her husband, Joseph, of Grove City; 10 grandchildren, Brian Harris and his wife Tracey, Richard Martin and his wife Tammi, Jenifer Corbett and her husband Jeff, Robert Isenberg and his wife Jamie, Jodi Sloan and her husband Jay, Angela Jacobs and her fiancé, Ryk, Rhonda Criss and her husband, James, David Martin and his wife, Carrie, Becky Moore and her husband, Brian, and Olivia Brown and her husband, Tim; 22 great-grandchildren, Zachary Harris and his partner, Lacy, Kelsey Harris, Bryce and Sophie Martin, Tasha Manross and her husband, Dakota, Lily, Emma and Addison Isenberg, Sarah Mueller and her husband, Joe, Rachael Glessner, Braiden and Wyatt Willard, Brandon and Sydney Reynolds, Issac and Riley Criss, Zachary and Clayton Martin, Kayla and Nicholas Moore, and Carigan ad Delaney Brown; and three great-great-grandchildren, Oliver Ryan and Eleanor Elizabeth Harris, and Dexter Manross.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; seven brothers, Earl, Ray, Harry, Jack, Paul, Shirl and Norman "Buck" VanDyke; five sisters, Ruth Hoffman, Betty Perrine Magyar, Shirley Travis, Donna Crum and Lucille Gutherie; two grandsons, William Jay Isenberg and Wes Burton Jacobs; and two sons-in-law, Donald Jacobs and Donald Peffer.

MARTIN - A private family service for Helen L. Martin, who died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Cunningham Funeral Home, 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City.

Burial will take place in Crestview Memorial Park, Grove City.

Memorial donations can be made to Grace United Methodist Church or to any veteran's organizations.

