Helen L. Yount
Helen L. Yount, 92, of Renfrew, passed away at home with her loving daughters at her side on Oct. 3, 2020.

Helen was born on Oct. 12, 1927, in Pittsburgh. She was the only daughter of the late Carl T. Carlson and Mary E. Challener.

Helen met the love of her life, Bruce, while at Baldwin High School. The couple married and had three children, Nancy, Bruce, and Debbie. Her passion was caring for her family and home.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church and the Mature Merry Methodists. Helen loved the Lord; He was her guide throughout her life.

Her family will miss her loving, giving ways. She was kind to all with her sweet smile.

Loved ones left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Nancy Failoni and her husband, Dennis, of Florida, and Debbie Walker and her husband, Bill, of Butler; her daughter-in-law, Liz Yount of Erie; her grandchildren, Lisa, Julie, Laura, Kelly, Shannon and Ryan; and her great-grandchildren Hannah, Makayla, Karley, Jonah, Kaylee and Evan.

Helen was welcomed into heaven by her husband, Bruce; her son, Bruce Jr.; and her parents.

Yount - Arrangements for Helen L. Yount, who died Oct. 3, 2020, were entrusted to the Boylan Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.

Memorial donations may be made in Helen's honor to St. Vincent DePaul of Butler, 157 N. Elm St., Butler, PA 16001.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Boylan Funeral Home
856 Evans City Road
Renfrew, PA 16053
(724) 486-3500
