Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen "Ma" Locklear. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Helen "Ma" Locklear, 94, of Main Hill Road, Petrolia, went to be with the Lord late Friday morning, April 10, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Helen was born Aug. 6, 1925, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late William and Mary Mislivits Franz.

She was a graduate of Ford City High School, and a longtime member of Martinsburg Church of Bruin.

Helen enjoyed reading, and most especially the company of her grandkids, who were "Ma's" pride and joy. Ma was well-known for having a hug and kiss for everyone she met, and she wasn't afraid to speak her mind.

She is survived by a daughter, Mary C. Barclay and her husband, Daniel A., of Petrolia; two granddaughters, Mikala Sue Barclay and her fiancé, Collin Fowler, of Chicora, and Mikenzie Rene Barclay of Petrolia; and a step-granddaughter, Jennifer Wolfe and her husband, John, of Petrolia.

Ma also leaves behind her loyal friend and companion, her dog, "Tucker."

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two granddaughters.

LOCKLEAR - A private visitation and funeral service for Helen "Ma" Locklear, who died Friday, April 10, 2020, will be held at Hile Funeral Home of Karns City.

A public memorial service at Martinsburg Church of Bruin will be announced by Helen's family at a later date.

Interment will be in Bear Creek Cemetery in Petrolia.

Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Martinsburg Church of Bruin, P.O. Box E., Bruin, PA 16022.

For more information or to send a condolence, please visit



Helen "Ma" Locklear, 94, of Main Hill Road, Petrolia, went to be with the Lord late Friday morning, April 10, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.Helen was born Aug. 6, 1925, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late William and Mary Mislivits Franz.She was a graduate of Ford City High School, and a longtime member of Martinsburg Church of Bruin.Helen enjoyed reading, and most especially the company of her grandkids, who were "Ma's" pride and joy. Ma was well-known for having a hug and kiss for everyone she met, and she wasn't afraid to speak her mind.She is survived by a daughter, Mary C. Barclay and her husband, Daniel A., of Petrolia; two granddaughters, Mikala Sue Barclay and her fiancé, Collin Fowler, of Chicora, and Mikenzie Rene Barclay of Petrolia; and a step-granddaughter, Jennifer Wolfe and her husband, John, of Petrolia.Ma also leaves behind her loyal friend and companion, her dog, "Tucker."In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two granddaughters.LOCKLEAR - A private visitation and funeral service for Helen "Ma" Locklear, who died Friday, April 10, 2020, will be held at Hile Funeral Home of Karns City.A public memorial service at Martinsburg Church of Bruin will be announced by Helen's family at a later date.Interment will be in Bear Creek Cemetery in Petrolia.Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Martinsburg Church of Bruin, P.O. Box E., Bruin, PA 16022.For more information or to send a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com Published in Butler Eagle from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close