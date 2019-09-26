Helen Louise Nord, 72, of Cranberry Township passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.
She was born July 27, 1947, in Pittsburgh, and was the daughter of the late Paul and Shirley Hoffman.
Helen was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Freedom, where she played the organ and piano for many years.
She loved music, teaching piano, cooking, crafting, volunteering and spending time with family.
Surviving are her husband of 53 years, James Nord of Cranberry Township; two sons, Timothy Nord of Fombell, and Paul Nord of Ellwood City; a granddaughter, Cairo Nord of Fombell; a sister, Beth Kanda of Japan; and three brothers, Dan Hoffman of Colorado, David Hoffman of Valencia, and Phil Hoffman of Philadelphia.
NORD - A memorial service for Helen Louise Nord, who died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 60 Rochester Road, Freedom.
Arrangements were entrusted to Young Funeral Home, Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 26, 2019