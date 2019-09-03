Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Lucille Moreno. View Sign Service Information Fox Funeral Home 410 W. Main St Saxonburg , PA 16056 (724)-352-1133 Memorial service 7:00 PM 712 Bullcreek Road Butler , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Lucille Moreno was born May 28, 1929, as Helen Lucille Eichler and has gone Sunday to be home with the One True God that she worshipped and praised throughout her life.

She was married at the age of 17 to Emanuel Joseph Moreno, who survives her.

By God's grace and mercy on July 29, 2019, they celebrated 73 years of marriage. They loved each other and tenderly served each other. Their union was a delight and expression of love to all who knew them.

She will be sadly missed by many, many friends and her sons, Joseph Moreno of California and Manuel Moreno of Ohio; and a daughter, JoAnne Stewart and her husband, Jeffrey Stewart, of Butler.

There are four grandchildren, Brad (Michelle) Harbison, Carrie (Mark Wursten) Harbison, Melissa Moreno and Manuel Moreno; a prolific amount of great-grandchildren, Shelby Crispin, Zack Harbison, Adam Harbison, Luke Harbison, Madison Moreno, Balin Moreno, Brydon Moreno, Caleb Wursten Harbison, Maia Wursten Harbison, Josaphine Wursten Harbison, Emma Moreno and Grace Seybert; and one great- great-grandchild, Olivia Sue Harbison, making for five generations from Mom to Olivia.

Christ had an enormous impact of my mother's life and she in turn had an enormous impact of servitude and love on those in her periphery.

It does us all great good and gives us much comfort knowing we will see her again and spend eternity with her, basking in and praising our Savior together.

For all those who grieve her loss, may it quickly turn to laughter as we rejoice with her in her new life and permanent mansion.

"The Lord will watch over your coming and going both now and forever more" (Psalm 121:8).

"This is the Lord's doing and it is marvelous in our eyes" (Psalm 118:23).

MORENO - A memorial service for Helen Lucille Moreno, who died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at 712 Bullcreek Road, Butler.

Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg, assisted the family with arrangements.

