Helen "Reese" M. Grenci, 91, formerly of Butler, passed away peacefully Monday, April 6, 2020, at Harmar Village Care Center in Cheswick.
Reese was born Sept. 30, 1928, in Natrona Heights. She was the daughter of the late Francis and Lulu Clark Barclay.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dominic Grenci.
Reese enjoyed spending her time reading novels and watching football. She loved shopping, fashion and outings with her lifelong friend, Bert Barnes.
She is survived by one son, Craig (Lisa) Grenci of Gibsonia; one daughter, Susan Poole of Butler; one sister, Joanne Friedman of Lower Burrell; two granddaughters, Anne (Jeremy) Deibert of Pittsburgh, and Lily (Tahnee) Grenci of Orlando, Fla.; one great-grandchild, John Deibert; and many nieces and nephews.
GRENCI - The life of Helen "Reese" M. Grenci, who died Monday, April 6, 2020, will be celebrated with a memorial Mass at a later date.
Burial will take place in St. Michael's Cemetery in Butler.
Arrangements were entrusted to Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 8, 2020