Helen M. Long, of Butler, passed away on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following a long illness.
Born in Conneautville, Pa., she was the daughter of Maurice and Alice Dearborn.
She retired from Kmart.
Surviving are her two sons, Scott E. Long and Robert J. Long; and her companion, Gene Rippee.
LONG - There will be no visitation for Helen M. Long, who died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
Services are private.
Professional services have been entrusted to Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home & Crematory, Blawnox.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 22, 2019