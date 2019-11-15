Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen M. "Sis" Richardson. View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home 856 Evans City Road Renfrew , PA 16053 (724)-486-3500 Send Flowers Obituary

Helen M. "Sis" Richardson, 94, of Renfrew passed away in the comfort of her home on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.

Born Nov. 17, 1924, in Renfrew, she was the daughter of the late John Nicklas and Helen Doutt Nicklas.

Helen was a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Evans City.

She was employed by the Butler County Law Library working under Judge Shumaker, and she was the former tax collector for Evans City.

She was a proud member of the "lunch bunch."

Helen enjoyed golf, bowling, the Gourmet Club and the Card Club. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

Helen leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Linda (Terry) Michael of Prince George, Va., Terri LeFevre of Butler, Beth (Robert) Aven of Fredericksburg, Va., and Susan Richardson of Raleigh, N.C.; and her five grandchildren, Scott, David (Samantha), Ross, Danielle (Gus) and Sebastian.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Chalmers R. Richardson, who passed away on Nov. 4, 2018; her granddaughter, Kerry; two brothers; and a sister.

RICHARDSON - Family and friends of Helen M. "Sis" Richardson, who died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, will be received from 2 p.m. until the time of her service at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew, with the Rev. Tom Harmon officiating.

Helen will be laid to rest privately at Butler County Memorial Park.

Donations may be made in memory of Helen to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 330 E. Main St., Evans City, PA 16033; VNA Hospice, 154 Hindman Road, Butler, PA 16001; or the , 444 Liberty Ave. #1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



