Helen Macko Michalco, 93, of Temple Hills, Md., passed away on Thursday at her residence.
Born Jan. 4, 1926, in Lyndora, she was a daughter of the late Peter Macko and Anna Onufrak Macko.
She was a loving wife and mother.
She was a retired medical secretary before raising her family.
She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, a member of St. John Senior Lunch Bunch, member of Camp Springs Senior Center and a past church choir member.
She took many bus trips, visited friends at the Senior Center, and attended church-sponsored events.
Surviving are two daughters, Marian (Andrew D.) Luther of York, Pa., and Rebecca Michalco of Maryland; two grandchildren, Anna and Paula Luther; and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Michalco; a son, Paul Michael; a daughter, Theresa; her brothers, Peter, Michael and Daniel Macko; and her sisters, Anna (Macko) Twerdok and Mary (Macko) Olsheskie.
MICHALCO - Friends of Helen Macko Michalco, who died Thursday, April 11, 2019, will be received from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 10 a.m. Wednesday from St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, 105 Kohler Ave., Lyndora.
Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Butler.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Geibel Funeral Home, Butler.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations or Divine Liturgy offerings may be made to St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, 105 Kohler Ave., Lyndora, PA 16045.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Geibel Funeral Home
201 E Cunningham St
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-2123
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 16, 2019