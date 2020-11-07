Helen Maxine (Walters) Henry, 99, a longtime former resident of East Brady, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Chicora Medical Center.
Born Oct. 9, 1921, in Rimersburg, she was the daughter of Orbic G. and Edith (Boyle) Walters.
Maxine married the love of her life, H.C. "Bud" Henry, in 1939. The couple settled in East Brady in the late 1940s, where they raised their three children, Patty, Larry and Terry. Bud died in 1974.
Maxine was an excellent homemaker for many years and then decided to earn her cosmetology license and salon manager license. She worked as a hairdresser for around 15 years.
She was a member of East Brady United Methodist Church, a choir member and taught Sunday school. Her favorite preacher was Billy Graham.
Maxine was a devoted and loving mother, who was very proud of her family and was excited to be a grandma to her nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She loved holidays and get-togethers. She would spend hours cooking and preparing for her family. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.
She is survived by one daughter, Patricia Texter and her husband, Robert, of Naples, Fla.; and two sons, Dr. Larry Henry and his wife, Grace, of Butler and Terry Henry and his wife, Deborah, of East Brady.
She is also survived by nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bud; one brother, Donald Walters; and one sister, Delphine Crawford.
HENRY - A funeral service for Helen Maxine Henry, who died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, will be held at a later date.
Burial will be in St. Eusebius Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services, East Brady.
