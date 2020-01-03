Helen Ruth (Stone) Hahn of McCandless Township was peacefully called to be with the Lord after a battle with breast cancer on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.
She was the beloved wife for 47 years of William R. Hahn; the mother of Amy Elizabeth (Rodney) Beck and Heather Lynn (Christopher) Berner; and the devoted mema of Grace and Lilly Beck, and Faith and Kiki Berner.
Helen was hardworking and dedicated in her profession as a drug and alcohol therapist. She was an exceptional counselor and made a big difference in many lives and was known as "the Statue of Liberty" to many. She also enjoyed spending time on Tybee Island with her family.
HAHN - Friends and family of Helen Ruth (Stone) Hahn, who died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Schellhaas & Sons Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Franklin Park.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at North Way Christian Community Church, 12121 Perry Highway, Wexford.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hair Peace Charities, 102 Cleveland Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15202, or at www.hairpeace.org.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 3, 2020