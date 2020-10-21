Henrietta McElravy, 88, of Karns City went to be with the Lord early Tuesday morning, Oct. 20, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot while surrounded by her loving family.
Henrietta was born Aug. 29, 1932, in Petrolia. She was the daughter of the late McClelland and Adda Roudebush Cousins.
She attended school in Karns City.
She was a dedicated, active and lifelong member of the Church of God of Prophecy in Karns City. She served as a missionary leader and enjoyed helping with church dinners. She sang in the church choir, and most especially enjoyed singing with her sisters in their group, "The Cousins Sisters." She also enjoyed reading Amish books.
Henrietta is survived by three daughters, Victoria K. Polaski of Cranberry Township, Pamela J. Vogel and her husband, Peter, of Cranberry Township, and Leslie D. Hegburg and her husband, Dan, of Karns City; her son-in-law, David Thomas of Chicora; eight grandchildren, Raelee D. Emslie and her husband, Greg, Michael L. Lucas, Matthew Miller and his wife, Mary, Brian Barnhart and his wife, Michelle, Tera Barnhart, Braedon Hegburg, Brittney Smith and her husband, Cody, and Colt Karenbauer; 13 great-grandchildren, Ryan, Lauren, Emilee, Nathan, Matthew, Ethan, Sydnee, Laithan, Kamrin, Jordan, Deklan, Connor and Madelyn; a brother, Virgil Cousins and his wife, Sandy, of Karns City; five sisters, Armeida McElravy of Karns City, Betty Jane Hutchinson and her husband, Harold, of Fairview, her identical twin sister, Joan Barger of Karns City, Carole Cousins-Kelly of Butler, and Sherry Gibson and her husband, Robert, of Fairview; as well as a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lester E. McElravy, who died on Nov. 9, 2005; a daughter, Michelle R. Thomas; a granddaughter, Angela Barnhart; a brother, McClelland "Bubby" Cousins Jr.; a sister, Eleanor; as well as a number of brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
MCELRAVY - Friends of Henrietta McElravy, who died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Hile Funeral Home of Chicora, 339 Chicora Fenelton Road, Chicora.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday from the Karns City Church of God of Prophecy, 1510 Kittanning Pike, Karns City, with Henrietta's nephew, Bishop Alan J. Ion, church pastor, officiating.
There will be no viewing at church.
A graveside service and interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Karns City Church of God of Prophecy, 1510 Kittanning Pike, Karns City, PA 16041.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com
.